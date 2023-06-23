It was on our list of Vancouver’s hottest summer restaurant openings, and finally, we can share that The Halal Guys’ launch is coming up soon.

This famous destination is known for its authentic American Halal food with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel and served with that signature white sauce.

The food cart turned fast food chain originated in New York City in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following.

Vancouverites have been chomping at the bit since the brand announced it would be opening its first outpost in the city back in November 2022, and now, there’s finally an updated timeline to share.

The 570 Robson Street fast-casual eatery is looking snazzy. Tables are set up, and the staff is being trained.

Dished popped in ahead of the opening to check out the signature eats from The Halal Guys – one regular platter and one sandwich.

For the platter, we opted to get a combo of proteins: beef gyro and chicken. Those meats arrive placed on a bed of rice, lettuce, and tomatoes, along with a choice of complimentary toppings like onions and green peppers.

And to top it off? That white sauce and spicy hot sauce, of course.

There are also premium toppings that can be added for an extra spend. Those include jalapenos and olives ($0.50) and hummus and baba ghanoush ($1.79).

The chicken sandwich was next. Expect warm pita bread filled with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, any additional toppings, and sauces.

Beyond what we tried when we popped into the Vancouver location, there’s a selection of standalone sides up for order.

Think fries, hummus, baba ghanoush, bagged pita chips, and falafel (two, four, or six-piece options).

Falafel is the third option when it comes to platters and sandwiches here, for now. It can be chosen alone or in a pair for a combo order.

Dessert here means cookies, baklava, and baklava cheesecake. For drinks, you can pick between bottled and fountain drinks.

In terms of base prices, you’re looking at $13.99 for sandwiches, $15.99 for small platters, and $17.99 for regular platters. All options listed here offer sizeable and filling portions.

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide, with two in Toronto and one in Calgary.

We’re told the Vancouver location will be opening in July. That’s next month, people, so we just need to pack our patience a bit longer.

Be sure to stay tuned for the opening date; you’ll see it here first!

The Halal Guys Vancouver

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-883-4106

With files from Daryn Wright