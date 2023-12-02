Indian and Italian fusion restaurant Paratha 2 Pasta to expand to Yaletown
Picture this: you’re with your partner, trying to decide what to eat for dinner. One of you wants Italian, the other wants Indian. What will you do?
Well, you’ll go to Paratha 2 Pasta, that’s what.
This Surrey-based restaurant specializes in both Indian and Italian cuisine, and it’s opening a second location in the heart of Yaletown.
“Paratha 2 Pasta is inspired by the cultural melting pot of Canada,” says the restaurant online. “It’s our way of celebrating the vibrant energy and flavours of local Indian street food mixed with Italian comfort food.”
You can expect unique fusion dishes from Paratha 2 Pasta, like its creamy Tikka Masala Penne or Spicy Vindaloo Spaghetti, as well as classic Indian and Italian dishes.
An opening date and exact address have yet to be announced, but be sure to check back here for updates as they come. If you can’t wait until then, you can try Paratha 2 Pasta at its other location in Surrey at 8080 120th Street.