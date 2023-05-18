FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

The Palm Cafe's bigger Abbotsford space to open in July

May 18 2023, 11:18 pm
The Palm Cafe's bigger Abbotsford space to open in July
In early April, Dished shared that Abbotsford’s The Palm Cafe, a popular spot with distinct California vibes, would be reopening in a bigger space.

Originally opened last July at the Highstreet Shopping Centre, The Palm Cafe quickly gained a following for its creative, summery drinks and sweet treats.

The C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road address was the first brick-and-mortar space for the concept, which previously operated as The Palm Coffee Trailer.

Now, the cafe is ready to move into a bigger space in the same shopping centre, “just a few steps away,” in a former Starbucks location. The Palm Cafe has shared that it has set a grand opening date for July 1.

“We are looking forward to having more comfortable seating, a bigger menu, and to bring more of our Palm vision to life,” the original announcement said.

For its grand opening, the cafe is planning to hold some celebratory events.

The Palm Cafe

Address: Highstreet Shopping Centre — C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-309-8928

Instagram

