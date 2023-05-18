In early April, Dished shared that Abbotsford’s The Palm Cafe, a popular spot with distinct California vibes, would be reopening in a bigger space.

Originally opened last July at the Highstreet Shopping Centre, The Palm Cafe quickly gained a following for its creative, summery drinks and sweet treats.

The C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road address was the first brick-and-mortar space for the concept, which previously operated as The Palm Coffee Trailer.

Now, the cafe is ready to move into a bigger space in the same shopping centre, “just a few steps away,” in a former Starbucks location. The Palm Cafe has shared that it has set a grand opening date for July 1.

“We are looking forward to having more comfortable seating, a bigger menu, and to bring more of our Palm vision to life,” the original announcement said.

For its grand opening, the cafe is planning to hold some celebratory events.

Address: Highstreet Shopping Centre — C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-309-8928

Instagram