If there’s one thing we love, it’s a cafe with a strong concept – especially when that concept happens to be tropical palms and Malibu-beach-inspired.

One spot that fits this bill to a tee is The Palm Cafe, which opened at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre last July.

The C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road address was the first brick-and-mortar space for the concept, which previously operated as The Palm Coffee Trailer.

Over nearly a year of service, The Palm Cafe has quickly garnered a following for its playful drink options (a Mini Egg latte was on offer this Easter), sweet treats like housemade Dole Whip, and a selection of savoury eats.

Obviously, this sunny and playful concept has resonated with folks, as The Palm recently announced it would be expanding with a bigger space.

The new spot will still be located at the Highstreet Shopping Centre but will be “just a few steps away,” taking over the former Starbucks location, according to an Instagram post shared by the cafe.

“We are looking forward to having more comfortable seating, a bigger menu, and to bring more of our Palm vision to life,” the announcement continued.

The cafe has yet to share an exact opening date, but says it plans to be open in this new space by this summer. Until then, you can continue to visit this spot at its original address.

Address: Highstreet Shopping Centre — C145-3122 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-309-8928

Instagram