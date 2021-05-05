Exciting food news for those living in Edmonton. The uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart just opened its third Canadian bakery, and it chose YEG for its newest location.

This Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

The brand creates classic tarts, made with a creamy filling, crunchy crust and topped with glazed apricot jam, and typically boasts a full roster of delicious pastries and drinks to round out its offerings.

From the classic apricot option to matcha, chocolate, or the purple Okinawa benii, there’s sure to be something that strikes your fancy at the new Edmonton location.

The YEG bakery opened its doors on April 24, and is limiting purchases to two big tarts and two boxes of mini tarts per person to ensure that everyone gets a chance to enjoy their tasty treats.

Pablo’s currently offers signature freshly baked cheese tarts out of two other Canadian locations in Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario. According to Pablo Cheese Tart’s website, a Calgary location is coming soon too.

Address: 10163 81st Avenue NW

Phone: 587-415-9866

