BC's only Swiss Chalet reveals juicy details about future operations

Fans of Swiss Chalet in BC have been through a rollercoaster of emotion these past few weeks. But things are looking up for supporters of the Toronto-born restaurant chain.

In mid-December, the province’s last remaining outpost in Burnaby, located at 3860 Lougheed Highway, confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be closing at the end of the year.

Just ten days later, the restaurant confirmed the closure had been averted. On December 22, 2021, the lease was extended, meaning it would not be closing as scheduled.

Now we have some more information. Swiss Chalet Burnaby has entered into a 90-day agreement with its landlord which will extend operations until March 31.

Swiss Chalet tells Dished Vancouver that the Burnaby location continues to “work through options that may allow us to be open for many years ahead,” so don’t necessarily expect the end of March to be the end of juicy deliciousness from the chain.

Sounds pretty promising for all of us rotisserie chicken lovers. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.