Tim Hortons reveals most popular Timbit flavour across Canada in 2021

There are only a few days of 2021 and Tim Hortons has rallied up their top Timbits of the year based on which flavours were ordered the most across Canada.

In honour of the coffee chain’s 45 years of service, Tim Hortons has revealed what customers’ top picks of 2021 were, and which Timbieb flavour was their fave.

Canadians love their chocolate! Last year, Tim Horton’s Boston Creme doughnut was the most popular choice nationwide. This year, their Chocolate Glazed Timbit conquered the top spot in Canada.

Birthday Cake follows in second place, then Honey Dip, Old Fashion Plain and Sour Cream Glazed in fifth.

As for the coveted Timbiebs, Canada loves the Chocolate White Fudge ones. We might agree with the rest of the country.