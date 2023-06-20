Cheap Eats Vancouver: Helen's Grill

Whether you’re a certified diner fan or just a frequent visitor to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, you’re sure to recognize the sign outside the door at Helen’s Grill on Main and King Edward.

This greasy spoon, serving everything from breakfast and steak dinner to souvlaki and pita, has existed for over 60 years.

Inside Helen’s awaits a cozy interior adorned with vintage posters and placards, a wall of spirits and beers on tap, and old-school flourishes like a soda fountain and bright red bar stools.

There are few surviving diners in Vancouver like Helen’s — this is the real deal.

Upon visiting on a Monday morning, we were quickly seated and served a cup of strong coffee by a friendly server.

You’ll find the menu printed on the booth table, along with an old-school jukebox machine taking quarters for songs from throwback artists like the Shangri-Las and Neil Diamond.

Those who have trouble making up their minds might want to prepare for Helen’s mentally: the menu is extensive, including well over a dozen breakfast options ranging from classic chef’s plates to bennies and omelettes.

Noticing a unique benny with authentic Montreal smoked meat and creamy mustard, we couldn’t resist giving it a try.

The meal was served quickly, with a generous helping of shredded hash browns, perfectly poached eggs, and savoury slices of spiced beef.

The owner quickly struck up a conversation, and gave us a history lesson on Helen’s — it was opened by a Greek family in 1961 and has been a staple of the neighbourhood since, barely raising its prices over the decades and maintaining a high quality of ingredients and menu items ever since.

It’s still a family-owned operation, and the original Helen is still alive and well, visiting the store every year on Father’s Day.

The vibes were immaculate, the ambiance was charming, and the food was fresh. What more can you ask for?

While we finished our coffee, a couple a few booths down put a quarter in the jukebox — “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys.

And God only knows what Mount Pleasant would be without classics like Helen’s Grill.

Helen’s Grill

Address: 4102 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-4413

Instagram