A first look inside Tacofino's new Metrotown location

Tacofino has been a go-to spot for Vancouverites for quite some time, and now the taco chain is opening up a new location near Metrotown and we’re here to give you the first sneak peek.

You can expect all of your favourite tasty offerings like its barbacoa tacos, gringas, and legendary loaded tots.

The new digs is located in the new Station Square development at 6036 McKay Avenue in Burnaby.

Tacofino will also be opening locations in White Rock and Langford on Vancouver Island, which both have an early 2024 opening date.

“These vibrant areas have been on our radar for quite some time, and we couldn’t

be more excited to finally be a part of their communities,” says Gino Di Domenico,

Tacofino managing partner, in a release.



Tacofino also recently launched a new breakfast menu at four of its locations, featuring eats like Loaded Breakfast Tots, three new brekkie tacos, and breakfast burritos in varieties such as Chorizo and Egg and Vegan Scramble.

Tacofino opens this location on Monday, February 5 but its official grand opening is from February 9 to 11. Customers who visit during those days will receive a free taco voucher to use at any time.

Address: 6036 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok