Owen Wilson gives locals a "ka-chow" while riding a bike through Vancouver again

American actor Owen Wilson, seems to really love a good bike ride through Vancouver –and we totally get it.

The actor known from films such as Zoolander and Wedding Crashers, was spotted riding what looks like the same tiny green bicycle locals spotted him cruising down Vancouver on early June.

TikTok user shared the video over after the beloved celebrity was seen filming in their neighbourhood around Steveston in Richmond. Wilson was spotted in the area on June 19.

“[He] gave all the kids a ‘Ka-chow'” the TikTok user wrote, a popular catchphrase Wilson voiced as Lightning McQueen in the movie Cars.

Wilson is in Vancouver for a new television series being produced by Apple TV+—a golf comedy that also stars Peter Dager and Marc Maron. In it, he plays a washed-up golf professional who takes on a young, up-and-coming golf star played by Dager.

On the night of May 20, the Midnight in Paris actor also attended a Canucks game in a custom No. 24 Canucks jersey with his name on the back.

The celebrity has been spotted in the city many times before, frequenting restaurants and hanging out, and seems to enjoy visiting Hollywood North quite a bit.