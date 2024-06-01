Owen Wilson was spotted wholesomely riding a mini bike in Vancouver

American actor Owen Wilson, whom you may know from films such as Zoolander and Wedding Crashers, was spotted riding a tiny green bike in Vancouver on Friday.

Maya Kapouranis shared a TikTok video of the star wholesomely bicycling down a street in a cowboy hat.

She also reported that he smiled at her dog, Ella, who was sticking her head out of Kapouranis’s car window.

“He loves Vancouver. I saw him biking at Kits Beach,” commenter Buckshee Woodshop wrote.

Some people pointed out that Wilson was riding the bike on the sidewalk instead of the bike lane, but no one seemed upset about it.

Multiple other commenters said they’d spotted him biking in Vancouver over many years.

Wilson is in Vancouver for a new television series being produced by Apple TV+—a golf comedy that also stars Peter Dager and Marc Maron. In it, he plays a washed-up golf professional who takes on a young, up-and-coming golf star played by Dager.

On the night of May 20, the Midnight in Paris actor attended a Canucks game in a custom No. 24 Canucks jersey with his name on the back.

Owen Wilson is at Rogers Arena in a #Canucks jersey for Game 7! pic.twitter.com/d7IvqOGUV2 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 21, 2024

The Hollywood star was shown on the big screen and got a loud cheer from the Rogers Arena crowd. He was sitting in the VIP Well Health President’s Club seats.

The celebrity has been spotted in the city many times before, frequenting restaurants and hanging out, and seems to enjoy visiting Hollywood North quite a bit.

With files from Daily Hive’s Noah Strang.