"Our hero": Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on guitar at Glastonbury Festival

Jun 30 2024, 5:11 pm
Michael J. Fox delighted Coldplay fans with a rare appearance during the band’s set at the Glastonbury Festival.

On Saturday, June 29, the Canadian-American actor and activist jammed with the band on his guitar during two of Coldplay’s songs, “Humankind” and “Fix You,” moving some fans to tears.

According to The Independent, Coldplay became the first act to headline the festival for the fifth time.

The 63-year-old star of the 1985 classic Back to the Future has been open about his struggles with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29. Fox, who appeared onstage in a wheelchair, certainly didn’t let that stop him from rocking out with the band.

Watch the performance below:

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 47, thanked the crowd and explained the impact that Fox has had on the group.

“Thank you so much, everybody, and especially to the main reason we’re in a band: watching Back to the Future,” he said. “So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, our hero.”

“This song ALWAYS makes me cry, but seeing Michael J. Fox jam out on guitar REALLY brought the tears,” wrote one commenter.

Others took to social media to share their thoughts.

Martin, a Back to the Future fan, has previously stated that the iconic scene where Fox, who plays Marty McFly, performs “Johnny B. Goode” had a big impact on him.

“That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene, yeah,” he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It’s not the first time Fox appeared onstage with Coldplay.

In 2016, he took to the stage with a guitar during their 2016 show at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

“Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful,” Martin said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

