Canada’s favourite pop-punk princess, Avril Lavigne, has been honoured with a major award for her musical and cultural contribution to the nation.

Lavigne was officially appointed to the Order of Canada by Governor General Mary Simon on Thursday.

According to a press release from Simon, Lavigne is recognized as “one of the best-selling female artists of all time.”

“With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, she paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today,” continued the statement.

It also highlighted that the singer has been an advocate for serious illnesses and disabilities through her foundation and is a global ambassador for the Special Olympics.

After being diagnosed with Lyme Disease, she started the Avril Lavigne Foundation in 2010 to provide support for those impacted by the illness.

The 39-year-old, who hails from Napanee, Ontario, rose to stardom with her debut album, Let Go, in 2002.

She’s best known for hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend” and has received eight Grammy nominations.

Lavigne is one of 84 new appointees to the Order.

“The Order of Canada recognizes individuals who have made positive and lasting impacts on communities here in Canada or who have brought honour to our country abroad,” stated Simon.

Other notable Canadian musicians who have been appointed to the Order of Canada include Shania Twain and Céline Dion.