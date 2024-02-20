Otreat is serving up elevated brunch and fresh baked bread in Langley

Metro Vancouver just got a fancy new brunch spot, and we’re already drooling thinking about all the delicious food.

Located in the Mountain View Plaza at 8840 210th Street #509 in Langley, Otreat Brunch + Bistro just opened its doors and is serving up a variety of elevated brunch items as well as freshly baked bread.

“Indulge in the perfect harmony of flavours and experience a culinary adventure like no other,” shared Otreat. “Our carefully crafted brunch menu is designed to take you on a mouthwatering journey that satisfies all your cravings.”

On the menu, you can expect items like salmon gravlax benedict, which is a take on Eggs Benedict featuring Otreat’s freshly baked bread topped with a poached egg, house-made salmon gravlax, and hollandaise sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTREAT (@otreat.langley)

Or you can try the bulgogi cream pasta served in a cubed bread bowl.

Additionally, Otreat serves specialty espresso beverages like its Earl Grey cream latte, which includes espresso over ice and an Earl Grey cream foam on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTREAT (@otreat.langley)

On its website, Otreat says the meaning of its name “is a combination of offer (offer) + treat (treat), which is a noun meaning of hospitality, and the idea that we want our space to be a place where all guests who come to our space are treated with a sincere gift (food), so that everyone can enjoy themselves and feel treated when they leave the space.”

Otreat is currently soft-opened and will be operating from 9 am to 4 pm.

Address: 509-8840 210th Street, Langley Township

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok