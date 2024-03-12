Osteria Elio Volpe has been high on our list of hotly anticipated restaurant openings for 2024, and it looks like we’ll get a taste of this new spot very soon.

Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, announced it was adding another eatery to the family back in the fall.

Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” a “carefree” one at that, Elio will be launching in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue.

“The journey from announcing a new restaurant to witnessing its completion, all based on our collective vision for the concept, is still such an amazing feeling, ” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi.

“Our team has worked extremely hard on taste testing, training, and preparing Elio Volpe for the public. We can’t wait to open our doors and get cooking.”

Co-owner Craig Stanghetta’s Ste Marie Studio is responsible for taking the 4,200 sq ft former mechanic’s shop and turning it into a laid-back, breezy, beachy dining space.

“The name Elio has its roots in the Latin word for sun, so we approached the concept with an overwhelmingly warm point of view,” explains Stanghetta.

“We wanted the whole experience to feel fresh but inspired by a time when everything was done by hand.”

The restaurant promises coastal–inspired Italian cuisine from Culinary Director Phil Scarfone alongside Head Chef Alan Tam, Executive Sous Chef Vish Mayekar, Banda Volpe Executive Pastry Chef Jessi Morton, and Pastry Chef Tania Petrin.

Scarfone says the menu “puts flavour at the forefront…presentation always takes a back

seat to product integrity and provenance. We’re showcasing the local bounty while also scouring the globe for premium ingredients.”

We’re told to expect menu highlights such as a Yellowfin Tuna & Scallop Crudo with jalapeño, gooseberry, and basil, a Whole Roasted Branzino with grilled frisée and Meyer lemon, and The Pepperone Pizza with Pomodoro, Castelvetrano olives, and shaved button mushrooms.

When it comes to beverages, Banda Volpi Wine Director Kristi Linneboe and Banda Volpi Beverage Director Amar Gill have guests more than covered with stellar selections.

The wine list here is rooted in Italian tradition. It’s described as approachable and fun.

On the cocktail side of things, expect seven Negroni cocktail variations, a selection of local

and imported Italian gin, vermouth, bitters, and, an Elio exclusive (and signature) sip: the Elio Sour.

Elio Volpe will officially open on March 14. At launch, hours will be 5 to 10:30 pm daily, with brunch to come soon after.

Osteria Elio Volpe

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

