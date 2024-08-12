Crowd goes wild after Olivia Rodrigo shouts out Tim Hortons

On August 9, Olivia Rodrigo brought her Guts world tour to Vancouver, and during her time here, she made sure to enjoy some Canadian treats.

In a TikTok posted by @nicole.bevan, who attended the Vancouver show, Rodrigo said, “I got a coffee at Tim Hortons yesterday,” and the crowd went wild.

Other clips in the video show Rodrigo wearing a cowboy hat with the words “All Canadian B****” and wearing a shirt that says, “bad idea, eh?” However, fans seemed to be disappointed that she did not change the lyrics in her song “So American” to “so Canadian.”

Rodrigo isn’t the only celebrity to show her love for Tim Hortons. Recently, Vancouverite Ryan Reynold teamed up with the chain for a new ad to promote his new film Deadpool and Wolverine.

Other fans include bbno$, Pokimane, and Sydeon, who all went on a blind taste test of Canadian classics during their time in Vancouver and made a stop at Tim Hortons.

During the taste test, bbno$ and Pokimane, who were both born in Canada, reminisced on how the Tim Horton’s iced capp hadn’t changed since they were young.

“It tastes just like it did when I was 16,” Pokimane said.

