Popeyes serving 40-cent chicken sandwiches across Canada this week

Popeyes has reached a major milestone in Canada, serving fried chicken in the Great White North for a whopping 40 years.

To celebrate, it will be dishing out some major deals this week. From August 12 to 18, the Louisana-based chicken restaurant will run different offers for Popeyes Rewards Members daily.

Members can claim anything from a $0.40 chicken sandwich to $4 boneless wings, free large fries, or two times the points on their cart. Each deal can only be redeemed for one day, so you’ll need to be quick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeyes Canada (@popeyesca)

“40 years is quite a milestone, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by rewarding our biggest fans: our Rewards Members,” said Rob Manuel, general manager at Popeyes Canada.

“We’re thrilled to offer exclusive deals all week long, paying homage to the 40 years we’ve spent together enjoying mouthwatering chicken here in Canada.”

If you aren’t a Popeyes Rewards member, Canadians can still sign up to claim the deals. Diners can sign up on Popeyes’ website and start earning points with every order.