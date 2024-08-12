An unusual and unpleasant sensation is sweeping through some shoppers at a local BC Costco, and it goes beyond inflation sticker shock.

The issue was brought to light online recently when one woman shared that she’s been getting an electric shock at the Abbotsford location on Sumas Way and wanted to see if others had felt it.

“The last few times I’ve gone to Costco, I’ve noticed that I keep getting zapped by static electricity over and over in the store, enough that it hurts! This has never happened before now and I’m curious if anyone else notices this on occasion? It seems to happen more on the non food side of the store but it’s the strangest thing!” Amelia Koop shared on Facebook last week.

She was not alone in her complaint; several other shoppers said they’d felt it at that location.

“Me too!!!! My kid laughs at me!” another woman said.

Another shopper said it wasn’t just unpleasant.

“Oh man, thanks for writing this! I get shocked so much every time I go, I’ve considered making the same post! It REALLY hurts! Just walking along holding the cart, and shocked on my hand! I push my cart along with my fingertips or forearms hoping to save myself the pain! I try to make sure I’m not dragging my feet,” they wrote in the Facebook group.

“But now when I go to grab the metal handle of the cooler, or anything metal after walking for awhile, I touch it with my elbow first to get the shock out on that, because it hurts less than on my hand! I hate it! It makes me gasp and swear! Almost makes me want to shop in gardening gloves 😆,” they added.

One commenter claimed to have been an employee at the store, suggesting this issue has been ongoing for some time.

“Y’all have no idea. I have worked the exit side. I stood by the dang fence. I kid you not, every 9th or 10th person that came through and handed me that dang receipt, it sent a jolt right through me and out my backside zapping me twice! And it’s a Hard ZAP! Try that for 8 hours!”

But someone else said it only started recently.

“Yep, so often lately! I haven’t done or worn anything different. So interesting!”

Daily Hive spoke with Koop further about her complaint, and she says it’s happened a few times, and no matter what she tries, it still happens.

“[My] son was riding on the front of the buggy last time and at one point he bounced off and yelped because he too had gotten a big zap! So shuffling or dragging your feet can’t be the issue as he wasn’t even walking at the time,” Koop said over the weekend.

While she has no other concerns with the store, the continued experience is definitely making things uncomfortable.

“[Would] love to have this figured out because you wouldn’t think it would be a huge deal but I’m already shopping with impatient kids and a crowded store so it really is a literal pain to add in unwanted electric shock therapy!”

Along with Koop, shoppers said that they experienced it regardless of their footwear.

Daily Hive has contacted Costco for a comment and will update this story if the company provides one.