During her visit to Vancouver, YouTuber Sydeon met up with Canadian musician bbno$ as well as streamer Pokimane to blind taste-test some classic Canadian foods, and their responses were surprising.

YouTuber Disguised Toast blindfolded the trio and took them to many different Canadian chains to see if they could guess what each item was and which store it was from. bbno$ was born in Vancouver, so he had an advantage over the other two. Pokimane lived in Quebec for some time, meaning she was also somewhat familiar with a few of these spots.

The first stop on the tour took the group to T&T, where they sampled some Peking duck. Toast said that this spot was “pretty Canadian, but debatable.”

bbno$ said, “It’s sliced chicken breast from Pho Hau on 49th and Oak Street” while Sydeon guessed it was chicken from T&T. But the overall consensus was that it was delicious.

Next up for the group was Tim Hortons, and more specifically, the iced capp, which bbno$ immediately knew once he grabbed the cup.

“I’ve been wanting one of these so bad,” Pokimane added.

Even Sydeon was excited to be trying this Canadian classic and said it was “so fire.”

Pokimane and bbno$ then proceeded to reminisce on how the iced capp hadn’t changed since they were young.

“It tastes just like it did when I was 16,” Pokimane said.

The next stop on the food tour was the pizza chain Pizza Pizza, which, once again, bbno$ immediately knew just based on the smell. Pokimane also eventually guessed it was Pizza Pizza, but Sydeon had no clue. However, she seemed the most enthusiastic in the group about it.

“This is a better pizza than normal,” she said. “This s*** slaps.”

To end the food tour, the group hit up New York Fries at Richmond Town Centre for the much-loved Canadian dish: poutine.

While Sydeon guessed that this was poutine from Taco Bell, once again, Pokimane and bbno$ knew it was New York Fries after trying some. “I could tell off the fry cut,” said bbno$.

However, the group did have some questions about exactly how Canadian a restaurant named after an American city could be.

“I know what you’re saying, New York Fries are from New York,” said Toast. “Well, actually, it’s a Canadian joint. So Canadians started New York Fries to trick other Canadians into thinking these fries are from New York.”

Which other iconic Canadian foods do you think bbno$, Pokimane, and Sydeon should have tried? Let us know in the comments.