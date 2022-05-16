A new coffee concept spot just soft opened in Vancouver this past weekend.

Oide Coffee – which means “come here” in Japanese – just opened up at 550 Clark Drive, the former location of Agro Roasters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MiHO (@pikkumiho)

Oidé comes to us from the same folks behind the Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand, which sold highly crafted espresso drinks and matcha out of a window at 30-425 Carrall Street. The coffee window operated from 2018 until late 2021.

They haven’t released many details about the new concept yet, but it looks like we can expect the same care and attention in Oidé as we saw in Iktsuarpok.

According to Oidé’s Instagram page, the business held a soft opening this past weekend with plans to open officially this week on Thursday, May 19.

We can’t wait to hear more details about the space and what we can expect from this new project.

Oidé Coffee

Address: 550 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Instagram