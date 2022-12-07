Earlier this summer, Dished shared the news that Odd Burger, the popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain, would be opening its first BC location.

At the time, the Ontario-founded restaurant has just signed its first franchise agreement in the province – part of its plan to expand across the country.

It was revealed that the first location in BC will be in Victoria, but now the brand has shared a few more details about what we can expect.

Odd Burger has officially secured a location in the BC city, and will be located at 1700 Blanshard Street.

“Victoria is the ideal spot to begin our West Coast takeover, and our partners Luke and John are ready to bring our brand to their city,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO, at the time of the initial announcement.

“The community will love our indulgent, iconic fast food without the guilt, made from wholesome ingredients like chickpeas, jackfruit, and fresh veggies,” he added.

Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The Victoria location will be approximately 1,300 square feet and will feature a large patio as well.

Odd Burger currently operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan, with its Calgary location slated to open this week on December 10.

Stay tuned for more details on the Victoria location.

Odd Burger — Victoria

Address: 1700 Blanshard Street, Victoria

With files from Hanna McLean