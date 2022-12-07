The Vancouver International Airport has a surprisingly robust food and beverage program, with one new addition that is particularly exciting.

Ladurée, the iconic French patisserie brand known for its macarons and pastries, has just launched a sweet new pop-up at YVR.

Located in the Domestic Terminal, Post Security, the Ladurée Carriage is just that – a charming pistachio green carriage modelled after the ones at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The carriage is selling the brand’s world-famous macarons, available in 10 different flavours, as well as a selection of gift boxes, teas, jams, honey, and other giftable goods.

The Ladurée Carriage officially launched on November 29 and is currently in its soft opening phase. You’ll find the carriage in the same area as the ever-busy Starbucks in the same terminal.

Ladurée has Vancouver locations on Robson Street and inside the downtown Holt Renfrew.