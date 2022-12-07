FoodDessertsFood News

Ladurée has just launched a carriage pop-up at YVR Airport

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Dec 7 2022, 6:43 pm
Ladurée has just launched a carriage pop-up at YVR Airport
@ladureecanada/Instagram

The Vancouver International Airport has a surprisingly robust food and beverage program, with one new addition that is particularly exciting.

Ladurée, the iconic French patisserie brand known for its macarons and pastries, has just launched a sweet new pop-up at YVR.

Located in the Domestic Terminal, Post Security, the Ladurée Carriage is just that – a charming pistachio green carriage modelled after the ones at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Courtesy Ladurée

The carriage is selling the brand’s world-famous macarons, available in 10 different flavours, as well as a selection of gift boxes, teas, jams, honey, and other giftable goods.

The Ladurée Carriage officially launched on November 29 and is currently in its soft opening phase. You’ll find the carriage in the same area as the ever-busy Starbucks in the same terminal.

Ladurée has Vancouver locations on Robson Street and inside the downtown Holt Renfrew.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.