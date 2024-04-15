Fresh St. Market Lower Lonsdale to open in Fall 2024

Good news for fans of Fresh St. Market: the specialty grocery store will open its new location in North Vancouver soon.

The concept already operates seven outposts in BC, many are in and around Vancouver, and this will be the brand’s second spot on the North Shore.

Set to launch in what is currently an IGA location, the 150 Esplanade West address will be fully operational as it transitions into a Fresh St. Market in the coming months, the team shares.

This IGA has operated here for 22 years.

The new Fresh St. will feature offerings such as a burrito bar, hot meal self-service, an Esplanade Delicatessen, and a seating area.

We’ll keep you posted on details about this spot. Stay tuned!

