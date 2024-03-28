Pho Georgia to open in former Lemon Fusion space

FoodRestaurant Openings

Mar 28 2024, 11:55 pm
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

One restaurant closes, and another one opens in its place. Signs for Pho Georgia, a new Vietnamese restaurant, have popped up at the former location of Lemon Fusion.

Lemon Fusion’s menu featured blended cuisine from East Indian Food and Chinese Indian Fusion, as well as grilled dishes and Western flavours.

In addition to burgers, breakfast sandwiches, and kebabs, Lemon Fusion offered house specials of Butter Beer, Dalgona Coffee, Grilled Pineapple Salad, and made-in-house Kabab Rolls.

Not much is known about Pho Georgia. According to the sign, it looks like it’ll be offering Vietnamese and Cambodian “express” cuisine, such as pho noodle soup, bánh mì, deep-fried spring rolls, and shrimp salad rolls, just to name a few.

Pho Georgia

Address: 575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

With files from Dished Staff

