Metro Vancouver city named most generous in Canada
GoFundMe has released its list of the most generous cities in Canada as calculated by charitable donations on the platform per capita, and BC locations took four of the five top spots.
Residents of North Vancouver gave the most GoFundMe donations per capita in 2021, and Vancouver placed third. Cities in the Interior rounded out the top five, with Kamloops coming in fourth and Kelowna placing fifth.
“This is Vancouver’s first time making the list of most generous cities and it’s no wonder. After this year’s historic wildfires and flooding sent shockwaves through the province, people across BC rushed to their neighbours’ aid,” GoFundMe said in a statement.
Brampton, Ontario, in second place was the only non-BC city to enter GoFundMe’s top five most generous places.
Some large fundraisers from BC this year included:
- A drive to purchase waffles that were discontinued for a boy with autism who loves eating them
- Money for survivors of an apartment fire in Abbotsford
- Supporting victims and families impacted by a stabbing rampage in North Vancouver
- A fundraiser to uncover unmarked graves at former residential schools after the first was discovered in Kamloops
- More than $1 million was raised to help residents of Lytton, BC, the town that was destroyed by a wildfire
- Support for victims of a deadly crane collapse in Kelowna
- Many grassroots fundraisers to help people affected by BC flooding