A fundraiser and memorial have been created in response to the tragic crash that resulted in the death of an 23-month-old baby.

The incident is still under investigation. VPD has revealed that two cars were involved in a collision that struck pedestrians at Hornby and Smithe in downtown Vancouver. Both drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene.

The VPD is appealing for witnesses to come forward who might have more information on what happened.

“A black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets just after 6 pm on July 6. As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk and struck a man who was carrying his 23-month old daughter. The child died immediately on scene. The father was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” said a statement from the VPD.

The fundraiser, which had a goal of $15,000, has reached nearly $22,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the fundraiser, Star, the mother of the innocent baby, already suffers from mental health issues and PTSD. The fundraiser was started by Star’s neighbour, who says the financial burden will only further worsen those pre-existing mental health challenges.

The money raised will go towards living, legal, and counselling costs.

No charges have been recommended in relation to this incident, but the VPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

The GoFundMe link can be found here.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the child’s correct age, as per the VPD.