The Vancouver-based craft brewery Strathcona Beer Company is gearing up to expand with the opening of a new location on the North Shore.

Located at the Lonsdale Quay Market, Strathcona North will open its doors starting September 23.

During its soft launch (which will be from September to November), Strathcona North will serve beer flights and sleeves of some of its most popular brews alongside Lolo, the company’s tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. There will also be a select menu of tasty bites that focus on local ingredients.

Also available starting in September is the brewery’s new classic West Coast IPA with a “modern twist” called Coastal Supreme IPA. This brew will be served exclusively at this new location and features notes of ripe peach, sweet citrus, and earth pine.

Later in November, after its soft launch period, Strathcona North’s grand opening will debut the brewery’s full food offerings. During the day, customers can expect cozy comfort eats and, at night, more sophisticated share plates featuring products from local butchers, cheesemongers, cider-makers, and more! Strathcona North will also serve local craft cocktails and offer an extensive wine list.

And if you’re feeling stuck on what to order, you can ask one of the dedicated Beer Sommeliers, who Strathcona said will “elevate the dining experience with beverage recommendations and insights.”

As for the interior design of the new location, Strathcona said it “pays homage to life on the West Coast with natural wood floors, textual elements such as marble and brass, a captivating green colour palette, and greenery as well as a large indoor tree creating an indoor-outdoor feel.”

There will also be a bottle shop on site where you can buy takeaway Strathcona Beer and Lolo products.

“Strathcona North has been a passion project for us and we are excited to introduce our new menu, beers, and cocktails to the North Shore community,” said Jonquil Parisian, culinary director at Strathcona Beer Company. “Our Strathcona brand truly embodies the spirit of the communities we serve and we are dedicated to partnering with small businesses and local vendors in our offerings.”

Strathcona North opens to the public on September 23 and will operate seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm.

Are you excited about this new Strathcona location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

