Italian street food concept Nonna’s Cucina is gearing up to open its second location in Vancouver, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.

A representative from Nonna’s confirmed that the spot would be opening at 1728 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, the former location of Vivace on The Drive.

Nonna shared that this new dining concept would be an extension of its Hastings location.

“Currently, we are renovating and finalizing the concept,” said the restaurant. “We will be officially launching on July 24 with a hard launch at the tail end of July and beginning of August.”

As of right now, the space is being used to watch the Euro games. Nonna confirmed that this is not what the final restaurant concept will be.

“As of Sunday after the final game, the space will be closed and reopen for our launch on the 24th,” concluded the restaurant.

Nonna’s Cucina was founded in 2021 as a Port Moody-based food truck specializing in Italian street food. In April 2022, the spot opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 2166 East Hastings Street.

On the menu, you can anticipate its classic line of fire-roasted paninis in a variety of flavours, such as classic Caprese, Nonna’s Meatballs, and Roasted Italian Sausage with Peperonata.

You can also find a line of pasta dishes like Herb Ricotta Gnocchi, Baked Lasagna, and Pappardelle alongside some sweets like Amaretto Tiramisu and Cannoli.

Nonna’s Cucina

Address: 1728 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

