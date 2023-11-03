Mediterranean eatery Hungry Zus to open in Vancouver soon

A new casual Mediterranean eatery, Hungry Zus, is opening in Vancouver next week. It will be taking over where Festal Paleo Cafe used to be located.

According to its listing on Google, this spot is slated to launch on November 8.

“Hungry Zus is the best Mediterranean restaurant in the heart of Vancouver,” shares the concept.

“Our passion for authentic Mediterranean cuisine shines through in every dish we serve. At Hungry Zus, we prioritize using the finest ingredients and time-honoured recipes to ensure every bite is a memorable one. We’re dedicated to providing exceptional service so you can relax and enjoy your meal in a cozy and inviting setting.”

The website for the new venture has yet to go live. It also has an Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok but has not posted anything.

Dished will provide more information when it becomes available.

Hungry Zus

Address: 433 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-6333

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok