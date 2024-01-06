FoodRestaurant Openings

Nightingale is opening a second location in Yaletown

A Michelin-guide recommended restaurant is opening its second location in Yaletown, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Dished received confirmation that Nightingale will be opening at 1131 Mainland Street. This is the former location of Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen, which closed last year.

 

A post shared by Nightingale (@nightingalerest)

Nightingale’s menu features an assortment of offerings, including wood-oven pizzas, salads, a delicious drink menu, house-made pastas, and of course, its buttermilk fried chicken.

An official opening date for Nightingale Yaletown has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to check back here for more details when they become available.

Nightingale Yaletown

Address: 1131 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

