Paris Baguette reveals big expansion plans for Metro Vancouver

Jan 5 2024, 10:13 pm
If you’re not familiar with Paris Baguette, you will be soon.

The French-inspired bakery and cafe chain from Korea has big plans to expand in and around Vancouver.

Known for its beautifully decorated cakes, freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and more, the first Vancouver outpost will launch at 1150 Alberni Street in the fall of 2024.

The company tells Dished it also has plans for a franchise in Coquitlam, which is aiming to open in winter 2024.

On top of that, we’re told the brand aims to establish a presence in Burnaby, Langley, and Richmond by 2025.

 

All of this is a part of the company’s aggressive expansion plans to open 100 cafes by 2030. Paris Baguette is aiming to launch 10 locations across Canada in 2024 alone.

The brand is actively searching for franchise partners.

