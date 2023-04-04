Global French taco chain reveals plans for first Canadian locations

A global chain serving French tacos is slated to open its first locations in Canada, including outposts right here in Toronto.

O’Tacos has hundreds of locations spread across France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The halal chain was founded in 2007.

Now, it plans to open 50 stores in Canada, including ones in Toronto.

French tacos aren’t like the Mexican-style tacos most of us are familiar with. Rather than a small tortilla stuffed with fillings, French tacos consist of a large folded, grilled flour tortilla typically stuffed with fries, cheese, and meats.

This is exactly what’s on the O’Tacos menu, along with an option to make your “taco” into a bowl.

You can choose protein options like minced beef, beef merguez, chicken nuggets, Chicken Cordon Bleu or falafel, and sauces like Thai chili, barbecue, curry, ketchup, or mayo.

There’s an option to add extra cheeses other than their cheese sauce, like Emmental, cheddar, mozzarella, gouda, raclette or Boursin, for those who are serious cheese fiends. Other extras include mushrooms, onions, or potato pancakes.

They also do sides like cheese fries, chicken tenders, onion rings, cheese rings, and jalapeno cheese nuggets, and there are even desserts that include ice cream, shakes, donuts, cookies, and tiramisu.

O’Tacos confirms with blogTO that the first store should be opening in the GTA in Q4 2024, but they don’t have a specific location to share at the moment.