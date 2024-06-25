NHL debuts new Fanatics Stanley Cup hats and fans hate them

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL campaign comes the end of the league’s uniform partnership with Adidas.

Moving into a 10-year deal with controversial sports merchandise company Fanatics as of next season, the Stanley Cup Final gave hockey fans their first glimpse of the new partnership on Monday.

And people are not pleased.

After sealing the deal in Game 7, Florida Panthers players and personnel were given championship hats manufactured by Fanatics.

It didn’t take long for fans on social media to notice and start complaining about a few design features.

It’s time to put Fanatics on trial for war crimes pic.twitter.com/o0NeHBDQB9 — Shaun (@shaun_has_em) June 25, 2024

One X user compared the grey hats bearing a red patch to something you would find at a gas station.

The exclusive NHL contract with Fanatics has kicked in as of, basically, midnight tonight, and the first exclusive piece they've made is the most $13-ass, gas station-ass, "I forgot to get my kids a present from Florida and now I'm at Departures"-ass hat pic.twitter.com/T9alipukpj — ℳatt (@matttomic) June 25, 2024

@Fanatics Needs to be investigated by the FBI. What in gods green earth are theseeeeeee. pic.twitter.com/WzvhbQYjZu — Jack Page ☘️ (@JackCityy) June 25, 2024

Another made similar truckstop-style comparisons to the hat, which is currently selling for $47.99 on the Fanatics website.

That’s the Stanley Cup champions hat? Looks like something you see for sale at a truck stop off I-80 in Nebraska pic.twitter.com/yRjENTM1Zr — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 25, 2024

One X account known for pointing out flaws and defects in Fanatics merchandise shared images of other underwhelming Stanley Cup Final hats the company has produced for the NHL in recent years.

The new lids also drew up some nostalgia for older NHL-issued hats.

How is it possible that @Fanatics is this bad? 30 years difference in sports apparel quality. pic.twitter.com/ydq1XIuxpf — Obviously (Not) Tomlin (@Tomlin_Sense) June 25, 2024

And in the spirit of spotting the differences, one user argued the superiority of the AHL’s most recent Calder Cup hats, which feature elaborate stitching.

The freaking minor league to the NHL has a better championship hat! Fanatics blows! pic.twitter.com/VMgCm5QJhg — Brian Burns – 武頼庵 (@Burnzie79) June 25, 2024

From see-through pants in the MLB to bizarre errors on their production line, criticism of Fanatics is nothing new.

Purposely never bought a @Fanatics produced jersey in any sport because of how garbage they are. Had to give in to get a new MLB jersey since it’s the only option…first one has the logo upside down ☠️ pic.twitter.com/burenTfNmP — Ash (@AshIV_) April 10, 2024

As a result, many hockey fans are dreading the company taking control of uniforms going forward.

While they’ve already released plenty of playoff merchandise with minimal controversy, a first look at Fanatics’ on-ice uniforms is expected to drop in the coming days. Let’s see if we’re in for a pleasant surprise or more meme-worthy content come next season.