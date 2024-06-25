Panthers partied long into the night after winning Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers are living their best lives right now.

The Panthers were able to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 last night to give the organization its first-ever Stanley Cup championship, and they are certainly making sure to enjoy it.

Long after everyone had left the ice with the Cup, Panthers fans captured one player who decided to come back out slamming some drinks while shirtless.

Stanley Cup after hours 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZxK5k6bp9 — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) June 25, 2024

The Panthers then proceeded to take the Stanley Cup out on the town not only through the night, but also into the early hours of the morning. One fan captured a video of several Panthers players enjoying the win at a house along the water, before then bringing it to the Elbo Room a short time later.

The Florida Panthers are basking in glory this morning as they celebrate their historic Stanley Cup victory. After a thrilling season and a hard-fought final series, the players are still hoisting the coveted trophy high. Congrats to the Florida Panthers!!!! pic.twitter.com/gtDCSiGuwB — Chris Hoch (@ChrisHoch_9) June 25, 2024

The Cup making its way to Elbo Room. Who would have thought we would have seen the day the Cup went by on a golf cart on Las Olas? #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/25tXP49hej — vektorious (@v3ktorious) June 25, 2024

The beer is flowing from the Stanley Cup at Elbo room this morning. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/gacBgggD1I — vektorious (@v3ktorious) June 25, 2024

While at the Elbo room, the Panthers allowed for several fans to get their chance to drink from the Cup. They even completely drenched one man in beer, who was absolutely loving it.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett nearly drowned a man with beer from the Stanley Cup 🏆 😂😂😂😂😂#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/P7fr0fcM10 — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024

As epic as some of the clips and photos have been, perhaps none were better than some that popped up on social media this morning of Matthew Tkachuk taking the Cup for a swim in the ocean.

The Mug has made its way into the ocean … what a god damn league 🏆🏝️#TimeToHunt | #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/ZGz004cg4G — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) June 25, 2024



This Stanley Cup win was a long time coming for the Panthers, who were nearly able to accomplish the same feat a season ago before losing in the Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Given what we have seen from past Stanley Cup-winning teams, this party should continue for plenty more days before players slowly disperse and head home for the offseason. In the meantime, there should be plenty more hilarious celebrations like we saw last night, particularly during the parade, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.