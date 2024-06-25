SportsHockeyCanada

Panthers partied long into the night after winning Stanley Cup

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 25 2024, 3:43 pm
The Florida Panthers are living their best lives right now.

The Panthers were able to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 last night to give the organization its first-ever Stanley Cup championship, and they are certainly making sure to enjoy it.

Long after everyone had left the ice with the Cup, Panthers fans captured one player who decided to come back out slamming some drinks while shirtless.

The Panthers then proceeded to take the Stanley Cup out on the town not only through the night, but also into the early hours of the morning. One fan captured a video of several Panthers players enjoying the win at a house along the water, before then bringing it to the Elbo Room a short time later.

While at the Elbo room, the Panthers allowed for several fans to get their chance to drink from the Cup. They even completely drenched one man in beer, who was absolutely loving it.

As epic as some of the clips and photos have been, perhaps none were better than some that popped up on social media this morning of Matthew Tkachuk taking the Cup for a swim in the ocean.


This Stanley Cup win was a long time coming for the Panthers, who were nearly able to accomplish the same feat a season ago before losing in the Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Given what we have seen from past Stanley Cup-winning teams, this party should continue for plenty more days before players slowly disperse and head home for the offseason. In the meantime, there should be plenty more hilarious celebrations like we saw last night, particularly during the parade, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

