"Sore loser": Hockey fans debate McDavid skipping Conn Smythe

Jun 25 2024, 2:53 pm
Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports | Sportsnet

For just the sixth time in NHL history, a player on the losing side of a Stanley Cup Final was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid took home the prize on Monday.

But as the Florida Panthers celebrated their championship win and fans chanted Sergei Bobrovsky’s name, McDavid, who netted 42 points over 24 postseason games, decided to skip out on collecting the trophy awarded to the MVP of the playoffs.

Since then, a range of reactions have poured in on social media.

Some X users were quick to criticize the 27-year-old, pointing to the case of former Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who, back in 2003, came out to collect the Conn Smythe despite losing the series.

There was also a fair bit of name-calling.

One user even called McDavid’s decision a “temper tantrum.”

On top of that, plenty of folks were arguing that a player on the wrong side of the handshake line could never be worthy of a playoff MVP award.

A few (sarcastically) took McDavid’s inability to score in Games 6 and 7 as a sign that he should join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

People on the other side of the debate, though, were more understanding of the player’s choice not to return to the ice for the trophy presentation.

The fact that the game was played in Florida likely played a part in his decision.

Finally, some just wanted to make memes.

