"Sore loser": Hockey fans debate McDavid skipping Conn Smythe

For just the sixth time in NHL history, a player on the losing side of a Stanley Cup Final was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid took home the prize on Monday.

But as the Florida Panthers celebrated their championship win and fans chanted Sergei Bobrovsky’s name, McDavid, who netted 42 points over 24 postseason games, decided to skip out on collecting the trophy awarded to the MVP of the playoffs.

Connor McDavid is the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rz20amQU3d — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Since then, a range of reactions have poured in on social media.

Some X users were quick to criticize the 27-year-old, pointing to the case of former Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who, back in 2003, came out to collect the Conn Smythe despite losing the series.

How much you wanna bet Giguère wanted to be anywhere else in the world at this moment rather than accepting this award? This is what class, character and sportsmanship is. McDavid no-showed the Conn Smythe like a tantruming child, just like he no-showed game 6 & 7#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gKUlmO4kaK — BoestMode (@BoestMode) June 25, 2024

There was also a fair bit of name-calling.

Sore loser . Can’t even come out and except it. pic.twitter.com/AeDRfotaHJ — MIKE (@MIKE76268677) June 25, 2024

One user even called McDavid’s decision a “temper tantrum.”

Too bad he couldn’t pretend to have class and good sportsmanship and come out for the award. He still makes millions tho. Pathetic temper tantrum. — Trudy (@thatsTrudy) June 25, 2024

On top of that, plenty of folks were arguing that a player on the wrong side of the handshake line could never be worthy of a playoff MVP award.

You cannot be the Most Valuable Player in the playoffs if you didn’t win the championship… Because more valuable is any player integral to the winning of the championship. You know, the reason they’re all there. — ManChild Media Review (@TheMCMR) June 25, 2024

A few (sarcastically) took McDavid’s inability to score in Games 6 and 7 as a sign that he should join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

No points in Games 6 and 7 of his legacy Stanley Cup Finals. McDavid is going to fit right in on the Toronto Maple Leafs — we’re just fuckin’ playing (not) (@mostlyleafies) June 25, 2024

Connor McDavid with no points in Game 6 and 7. He’s such a Toronto Maple Leaf. — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 25, 2024

People on the other side of the debate, though, were more understanding of the player’s choice not to return to the ice for the trophy presentation.

The fact that the game was played in Florida likely played a part in his decision.

Ice cold take. McDavid stayed on the ice and fist bumped every single one of his teammates before they left. It’s not about this trophy for him, it’s about the cup. If the game was in Edmonton he would have come out for the fans. But not here. — Mike Jones (@nuttyskadork) June 25, 2024

Are people actually getting mad about McDavid not accepting the Conn Smythe?! He just suffered the biggest loss of his life and wanted to be there for his teammates. He shook hands with the Panthers and was the last to leave the ice for his team. This is an individual award, who… — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) June 25, 2024

Full marks to Connor McDavid for not coming out to receive that playoff MVP. He’s not in the mood man. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) June 25, 2024

Finally, some just wanted to make memes.

McDavid to the Conn Smythe pic.twitter.com/cyv11CdVqO — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) June 25, 2024

mcdavid after finding out he won the conn smythe

pic.twitter.com/L9arlg0kRe — m | 37 days (@hbwknies) June 25, 2024