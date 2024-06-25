SportsHockeyOilers

A dog sat front row at the Stanley Cup Final and everyone loved him

Adam Laskaris
Jun 25 2024, 6:55 pm
Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

There were many storylines from the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 that had the internet alight, but perhaps none more than a certain fan sitting front row.

And no, it wasn’t anyone dressed up in a silly costume or anything like that, but rather a living, breathing dog sitting right on the glass during last night’s 2-1 Game 7 win for the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans and media in attendance at the Stanley Cup Final and watching on TV were quick to notice the furry fellow posted up in row 1 in the corner of Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

But while fans were quite shocked to see a dog that close to the ice, it turns out he’s no stranger to being seen on camera.

USA Today’s Cory Woodroof flagged the dog, Brodie, as already pretty internet-famous; his Instagram handle @brodiethatdood has over 1.2 million followers.

He’s also quite the YouTube star, having racked up over five million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Brodie even found his way onto the viaplay broadcast, doing an “interview” with a rinkside reporter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NHL Europe (@nhleurope)

Dogs at sporting events aren’t completely rare, but they’re usually either as a guide dog or on a specialty night for a team, and usually at outdoor venues. But as far as we can tell, Brodie seemed to enjoy the action without too much of an issue for either himself or anyone in the area.

The NHL also dove into the canine game earlier this year when they launched The Stanley Pup, a 90-minute made-for-TV event featuring 32 dogs competing in a game of doggie hockey.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, they didn’t quite have their own “dog” on the evening. Edmonton outshot the Panthers 24-21, but only were able to solve Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky once during the contest.

