Fanatics fails: 17 times fans were fed up with unpopular sports merch company

Feb 26 2024, 5:29 pm
Over the past few years, we’ve seen Fanatics form merchandise partnerships with major sports leagues such as the NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and WWE.

Unfortunately, Fanatics’ domination of the market has come at a price, with both athletes and customers complaining about errors and an overall reduction in quality.

That’s right. Despite naming its company after them, sports fans are none too pleased with the American retailer, with many sharing photos of its defective merchandise.

With help from an X account aptly called @FanaticsSucks, here are 17 ridiculous Fanatics fails.

MLB Uniforms

Most recently, Fanatics has come under fire for the transparency of its pants issued to MLB teams. While spectators are getting more of an eyeful than they’re used to, there are other issues with the uniforms.

Along with smaller font sizes and badly fitting garments, the company has also had trouble making uniforms that are, well, uniform.

 

As for what fans are actually receiving in the mail, the list goes on.

Inverted names and numbers

Fanatics is set to replace Adidas as the NHL’s official supplier of on-ice uniforms and authentic retail jerseys beginning next season. Before that time comes, Fanatics might have to correct its digit placing system, as inverted jersey numbers seem to be pretty common.

 

And somehow, typos are also making their way out of the company’s warehouse.

Imaginary numbers

Even when Fanatics does get the order of the numbers right, it sometimes gets the placement wrong, resulting in numbers even a mathematician couldn’t make out.

Missing l_tters

Did these missing letters fall off with time, or does Fanatics want customers playing Wheel of Fortune?

Either way, it’s a bad look.

Mixing franchises

Two logos for the price of one? Seems like a good deal to us.

One customer had the unique pleasure of receiving a Vegas Golden Knights jersey with a New York Rangers captaincy patch.

Blank jerseys

Rather than receiving two logos on a jersey, some customers get none at all.

 

Other monstrosities

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, Fanatics has consistently found ways to mix up how merchandise can be designed.

