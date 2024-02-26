Over the past few years, we’ve seen Fanatics form merchandise partnerships with major sports leagues such as the NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and WWE.

Unfortunately, Fanatics’ domination of the market has come at a price, with both athletes and customers complaining about errors and an overall reduction in quality.

That’s right. Despite naming its company after them, sports fans are none too pleased with the American retailer, with many sharing photos of its defective merchandise.

With help from an X account aptly called @FanaticsSucks, here are 17 ridiculous Fanatics fails.

MLB Uniforms

Most recently, Fanatics has come under fire for the transparency of its pants issued to MLB teams. While spectators are getting more of an eyeful than they’re used to, there are other issues with the uniforms.

Along with smaller font sizes and badly fitting garments, the company has also had trouble making uniforms that are, well, uniform.

All the talk about the new miserable Fanatics MLB uniforms has shifted to the pants being see-through. And then I just noticed that two players ON THE SAME TEAM, IN THE SAME PHOTOSHOOT, have different sleeve cuffs. Unreal. https://t.co/roJSHhagyS pic.twitter.com/Zic3YV6yS0 — John Stevens (@johnnyfire817) February 22, 2024

As for what fans are actually receiving in the mail, the list goes on.

Inverted names and numbers

Fanatics is set to replace Adidas as the NHL’s official supplier of on-ice uniforms and authentic retail jerseys beginning next season. Before that time comes, Fanatics might have to correct its digit placing system, as inverted jersey numbers seem to be pretty common.

And somehow, typos are also making their way out of the company’s warehouse.

Really, @Fanatics? Ordered two jerseys. One came with the wrong spelling, the other the name plate is falling off. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/pDi2wtv2cD — amanda (@amandakegs) December 22, 2020

Fanatics once spelled Toews wrong on a non-custom jersey. Then sent me back a Hall jersey when I tried to exchange it for one that was spelled correctly. pic.twitter.com/EbTeryOtCn — Gabby (@GabbyFaltin) March 21, 2023

Imaginary numbers

Even when Fanatics does get the order of the numbers right, it sometimes gets the placement wrong, resulting in numbers even a mathematician couldn’t make out.

Too bad this is what Fanatics sends fans. #FanaticsSucks pic.twitter.com/ywHpGA7R5k — Fanatics Sucks (@FanaticsSucks) November 16, 2023

Missing l_tters

Did these missing letters fall off with time, or does Fanatics want customers playing Wheel of Fortune?

Either way, it’s a bad look.

There is no “I” in team. And Fanatics thinks there’s only 1 in “BINNINGTON”.#FanaticsSucks @NHL @StLouisBlues *sent via DM pic.twitter.com/Bq5ZYTFXxX — Fanatics Sucks (@FanaticsSucks) July 27, 2023

My fanatics experience? Not great. This is a breakaway jersey. I constantly have to fabric glue the letters down after each wash. Hey, @FanaticsSucks, does this qualify for the page? pic.twitter.com/HnxnMZdu8s — Alan Released the Kraken (@leaveittobutler) March 26, 2023

Mixing franchises

Two logos for the price of one? Seems like a good deal to us.

@FanaticsSucks just found out about this account. Here's my submission from an order made in 2019… So close.#fanaticssucks pic.twitter.com/WSnd1N8Z0l — robert uehlinger (@RobertUehlinger) August 23, 2023

One customer had the unique pleasure of receiving a Vegas Golden Knights jersey with a New York Rangers captaincy patch.

Blank jerseys

Rather than receiving two logos on a jersey, some customers get none at all.

@Fanatics So it's my birthday today.. 32 years old. I've opened the birthday from the mrs to find a "custom" dolphin's jersey..

This really is custom.. but not what was ordered, can you help? pic.twitter.com/vJ7CqM1wk3 — Torchy (@JamesTorjesen) January 16, 2024

They sent me a completely blank jersey when in ordered a @trent_mcduffie jersey last year pic.twitter.com/DBQml5Gggh — Geoff (@geoff_kerns) November 11, 2023

Other monstrosities

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, Fanatics has consistently found ways to mix up how merchandise can be designed.

When @nike decides to "redesign" NBA gear to show off Jordan's balls… pic.twitter.com/uz4l4N4IXf — Fanatics Sucks (@FanaticsSucks) February 23, 2024

Literally being sold at @LCArena_Detroit Every jersey in the racks numbers were messed up. How is @Fanatics getting away with this. @FanaticsSucks pic.twitter.com/sFIf01Nmf7 — P@ (@Pat_Spillane5) December 19, 2023