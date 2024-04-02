Canucks reveal new Fanatics-made playoff merchandise

Vancouver Canucks fans have some new options for merchandise as the team prepares for its first playoff run since 2020.

There is a new collection available in the official NHL.com shop that features special designs created for the team’s upcoming playoff run.

You can see this shirt that is offered on the website for $50. It has a special design that features a small Canucks logo between the words “Stanley Cup Playoffs” against a blue backdrop.

There is one other shirt that is offered for a slightly cheaper $45. It has a playoff banner logo featured underneath the Orca logo used by the Canucks. The base of the shirt is a different blue than the first option.

Besides T-shirts, the only other option is a grey baseball hat with the blue Canucks logo placed on the front.

The baseball cap will cost you $33.99, the cheapest option in the playoff collection.

All of these items are produced by Fanatics, the infamous company that has been in the news recently for some public blunders. The company’s MLB uniforms this season have been a disaster with plenty of complaints from the public.

Last year, the NHL and Fanatics agreed on a 10-year deal that will see the company become the league’s official on-ice jersey manufacturer.

The NHL playoffs start on April 20. The Canucks have booked their ticket for the first time since the COVID-affected 2020 bubble edition and will get to host their first home playoff game since 2015.

With eight games left in the regular season, there is still plenty of uncertainty as to who the Canucks will play in the first round. Some of the most probable options include the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights, or the Nashville Predators.