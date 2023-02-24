4 new players on the Vancouver Whitecaps this season

After preseason trips to Germany and California, the Vancouver Whitecaps are ready for the 2023 Major League Soccer season to kick off this weekend.

The Whitecaps missed out on the MLS Playoffs by just a single point in 2022 but have brought in four new faces with hopes of pushing for a playoff spot this season.

MLS has expanded its playoffs to nine teams per conference in 2023, meaning the Whitecaps would have been in a postseason position last year, and could make a run this season with new players added in critical positions.

1. Sergio Córdova

🗣️ "We've got Paddington's, we've got Yogis, we've got Ruxpins." 🐻‍❄️🐻🧸 Fans threw teddy bears from their seats after Sergio Cordova scored for @realsaltlake. All will be donated to local charities for children battling cancer. 😍👏 #FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/dHA7pj8hQS — FIFA (@FIFAcom) September 2, 2022

Age: 25

Position: Striker

Previous Team: Real Salt Lake (on loan from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg)

Nationality: Venezuelan

The Whitecaps’ new designated player, striker Sergio Córdova comes to Vancouver with high expectations and a chance for the club to weaponize the position after Lucas Cavallini failed to make a significant impact.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan joins the club from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg but spent the 2022 season on loan with MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Nicknamed “La Pantera,” the 6-foot-2 forward led Real Salt Lake in goals last year, scoring nine times in 33 appearances. Before that, he spent four seasons in Germany’s top league with Augsberg and Arminia Bielefeld, starting 26 of his 103 appearances while scoring nine goals.

The Whitecaps gave up a 2024 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick and up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money to get him.

With Ryan Gauld, Julien Gressel, and Pedro Vite all expected to create scoring chances for the ‘Caps this season, having a sizeable, quick and experienced striker could make the Whitecaps dangerous attacking-wise.

2. Yohei Takaoka

Age: 26

Position: Goalkeeper

Previous Team: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

Nationality: Japanese

Yohei Takaoka’s addition to the Whitecaps will be critical. The first Japanese player to join the club since the signing of striker Masato Kudo, Takaoka is full of promise and could stabilize the goalkeeping situation.

He comes to Vancouver after two seasons with Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos in their top J-League Division, where he was named to the league’s Best XI in Yokohama’s 2022 championship campaign.

MLS clubs often sleep on the Japanese league and stabilizing the goalkeeping position from the trio of Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper, and Isaac Boehemer is critical for the ‘Caps, who allowed 11 more goals than their expected goals conceded in 2022.

3. Mathías Laborda

Checking in with our newest signing, defender Mathías Laborda 🙌#VWFC | @saritareports pic.twitter.com/nROGW6GWra — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) January 14, 2023

Age: 23

Position: Centre-back

Previous Team: Nacional (Uruguay)

Nationality: Uruguayan

Uruguayan centre-back Mathías Laborda could be critical for the Whitecaps this season whether they opt for a three-defender or four-defender system. Despite being just 5-foot-11, small for someone in his centre-back position, he is strong at 1v1 defending, winning 73.1% of his defensive duels in 2022, per WyScout.

He won three Uruguayan Primera División titles with Nacional in 2019, 2020, and 2022, as well as the Uruguayan Supercopa in 2021, starting 82 of his 101 appearances with the club.

The Whitecaps needed more centre-back depth and consistency last season, and Laborda will help shore up that position.

4. Karifa Yao

Age: 22

Position: Centre-back

Previous Team: Cavalry FC (On loan from MLS club CF Montreal)

Nationality: Canadian

Karifa Yao is a savvy signing for the Whitecaps. CF Montreal declined his option at the end of last season, and the Whitecaps claimed the Canadian centre-back in the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-2 defender has played the last two seasons with Calgary’s Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defenders on one of the stingier clubs.

He is noticeably strong at winning aerial duels and was expected to get a starting role with CF Montreal this season before his surprise release. However, don’t expect him to start for the Whitecaps with the club’s newfound centre-back depth. Still, he’s a valuable option for the club and has the potential to develop into a Canadian national team mainstay.

The Whitecaps open their MLS season on Saturday against Real Salt Lake, expecting their largest home-opener crowd since before the pandemic. However, not every game will be on TSN this season, with Apple TV and OneSoccer holding rights to some of Vancouver’s contests.