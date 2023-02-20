The Vancouver Whitecaps have a new designated player. Sergio Córdova, a 25-year-old striker from Venezuela, is coming to Vancouver from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

Córdova, who spent last season on loan with Real Salt Lake, has signed a three-year contract with the Whitecaps, with a club option for 2026. Nicknamed “La Pantera,” the 6-foot-2 forward led Real Salt Lake in goals last year, scoring nine times in 33 appearances.

“Sergio is a player who impressed us during his first year in MLS with Real Salt Lake and arrives in Vancouver as he enters his prime,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. “He fits the profile of a striker we want to have amongst our group. He is a proven goalscorer in our league, brings size and strength, as well as tenacity in the final third. We’re excited to welcome Sergio to Vancouver and our club.”

Córdova comes to Vancouver with an impressive resume, that includes five seasons playing in Germany’s Bundesliga with FC Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld. In four seasons with FC Ausburg, Córdova scored seven goals and added three assists in 79 appearances, which included 13 starts.

With Arminia Bielefeld in 2020-21, Córdova started 13 of his 24 appearances, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Prior to his move to Europe, Córdova began his career with Caracas FC, playing three years with first team of the Venezuelan side.

Córdova has also made 16 appearances for Venezuela’s men’s national team during his career, which includes FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the 2021 Copa America, and international friendlies.

“I’m very happy to come to Whitecaps FC,” said Córdova. “I am excited, motivated and 100 per cent convinced that this year we will achieve great things. I will do my best for this family. See you soon.”

The 2023 MLS season kicks off for the Whitecaps at 7:30 pm on Saturday at BC Place against Córdova’s former team, Real Salt Lake.