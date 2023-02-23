How to watch untelevised Vancouver Whitecaps games this season

Vancouver Whitecaps games might be a little trickier to find for fans this season.

After having every MLS match televised on TSN since the team entered the league in 2011, many Whitecaps matches are moving to streaming-only in 2023.

You’ll be able to watch Saturday’s season opener on TSN, but many of their games will be available only on Apple TV, following the new MLS broadcast deal struck last year.

All Major League Soccer matches will be broadcast on the Apple TV platform, without blackouts, available as an add-on to the Apple TV subscription. Games included on Apple TV consist of MLS regular season matches, Leagues Cup (a new competition this season between MLS and Liga MX), as well as MLS Next, a youth team approach to developing the next set of players. The Whitecaps have a team in MLS Next and those matches can also be viewed on Apple TV.

Blake Price and Paul Dolan will be the broadcasters for many of the Whitecaps matches on Apple TV. The official breakdown of who calls which games has not been announced, but likely Price and Dolan will call home matches on Apple TV with the away broadcasts being the away broadcasters.

The pair of Price and Dolan will also call some of the games on TSN. The Whitecaps will have 14 matches scheduled to air on TSN this season. TSN will broadcast an MLS game of the week, featuring at least one of the three Canadian teams. Luke Wileman and Steven Caldwell will be the main broadcast crew for TSN.

Additionally, TSN will televise some MLS playoff games and Leagues Cup games.

Vancouver is also featuring in this season’s CONCACAF Champions League. Those matches require a different subscription service, OneSoccer. To watch these matches, you have to subscribe to OneSoccer, which also broadcasts the Canadian Premier League, or use an alternative app like fuboTV, which provides coverage of OneSoccer and the English Premier League. The ‘Caps first Champions League match will be on March 8 at BC Place against Real Espana of Honduras.

OneSoccer is also where fans can watch the Canadian Championship. The Whitecaps won that competition last season and look to defend their title. Vancouver’s first match in that competition is on May 9 away to either York FC or Vancouver FC of the CPL. Other teams in British Columbia that will compete in that competition include Pacific FC of the CPL and TSS Rovers FC, who won BC League One this past season.

Whitecaps on AM730 radio again

The Vancouver Whitecaps and CORUS Entertainment have struck a deal to broadcast ‘Caps games on AM730 radio again this season. Asa Rehman will return to the play-by-play broadcasting duties with Colin Miller returning to the analyst spot.

Whitecaps schedule