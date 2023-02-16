The Vancouver Whitecaps will look different in 2023.

The club announced a four-year partnership with Telus on Thursday, with the Vancouver-based telecom provider taking centre stage on the new kits through 2023, replacing competitors Bell which held the spot from Vancouver’s 2011 MLS debut to 2022.

The Whitecaps also unveiled their new kit design on Thursday morning, showcasing a kit that keeps the thick blue hoop seen on their previous primary jersey while also bringing back the multiple thin hoops that they were in their 2011 MLS debut season.

The red lines along the hoop represent the club’s Canadian roots while also shining a light on the need for blood donations with Canadian Blood Services.

“We are proud to partner with TELUS to support Canadian Blood Services and to raise awareness of the pressing need for donors,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer.

“We believe in the collective power of our community to come together and make a real difference. For this reason, we are encouraging all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to download the Canadian Blood Services app and learn how they can help save lives.”

The Whitecaps have played their preseason matches with no kit sponsorship.

The premier partnership agreement with the Whitecaps runs through 2027. It is Telus ’ first with the club, despite previous large sponsorships, including “Telus Pitch” and BC Place and other partnerships.

The club says all supporters attending the MLS season-opening match on February 25 against Real Salt Lake will receive a co-branded scarf.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome an iconic and leading Canadian brand like Telus to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC family,” Schuster said. “In addition to being the perfect fit on the front of our jerseys, we are most excited about our shared passion and commitment to championing the good. Together we are continuing to build stronger, healthier communities and help those who need our support.”

Outside of the match and training kit sponsorship, Telus will also be the presenting partner of Whitecaps youth camps across Canada and a co-presenting partner of the Community Soccer Experience.

The kits won’t just be for the MLS teams either, with Telus taking the prominent sponsorship role on the Whitecaps’ second team in MLS Next PRO, the boys and girls youth academies, and League 1 BC teams.

Vancouver opens their MLS campaign in nine days and will play a final preseason match against Minnesota United this week.