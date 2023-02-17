Whitecaps officially announce signing of new goalkeeper Takaoka

Yohei Takaoka is officially joining the Vancouver Whitecaps.

On Friday, the team announced the signing of the 26-year-old Japanese goaltender, which had been rumoured over the past two weeks.

He’ll be available to be picked in Vancouver’s final preseason game against Minnesota on Saturday at the Coachella Valley Invitational in California.

“I think this will be a good challenge for me, I needed a new challenge, and that’s why I came here,” said Takaoka. “I’m looking forward to everything, from living in Vancouver to playing new teams and doing my best for the club. I look forward to seeing all the fans soon at BC Place.”

He joins the team as one of the top goaltenders in the Japanese domestic league, having been named to the 2022 J1 League Best XI while a member of Yokohama F. Marinos. Throughout his career, he’s picked up 59 clean sheets in 183 appearances across all competitions at the professional club level.

Takaoka has agreed to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025, via Targeted Allocation Money and will occupy an international roster spot – pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and work permit, per the Whitecaps.

“We were looking to add some experience to our goalkeeper group this offseason, and when we learned Yohei was an option, we acted quickly,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. “He arrives with a winning mentality, has played for championships, and was in the J1 League’s best XI last year. We’re very pleased to welcome Yohei to our club and city.”

The Whitecaps are set to make their home debut on February 25, when they take on Real Salt Lake at BC Place.