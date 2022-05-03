3 new pizza places that just opened in downtown Vancouver

There aren’t many things we love more than a good quality pizza session. Luckily, in Vancouver, we’ve got ample options when it comes to places to get our favourite Italian delicacy.

Here are three new places that have popped up recently where you can grab a slice or a whole pie the next time you’re hankering for pizza.

Located at 1112 Davie Street, the fast-food pizzeria tells Dished it specializes in Sicilian and Detroit-style pizza. City Square says it takes a contemporary approach to make its ‘za. It offers a variety of flavours for dine-in and takeout.

Address: 1112 Davie Street, Vancouver

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000-sq-ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe. Ignite is a local maker that offers delicious handcrafted pizza. It also operates Gastown and Main Street locations.

Address: 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Popular Neapolitan-style ‘za chain Pi Co. Pizza has officially opened in downtown Vancouver. This concept is now open and operating at 574 Granville Street, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

