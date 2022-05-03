FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

3 new pizza places that just opened in downtown Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 3 2022, 10:36 pm
3 new pizza places that just opened in downtown Vancouver
@ignitepizzeria/Instagram | @pi_co_pizza/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

Asian, Japanese

KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

There aren’t many things we love more than a good quality pizza session. Luckily, in Vancouver, we’ve got ample options when it comes to places to get our favourite Italian delicacy.

Here are three new places that have popped up recently where you can grab a slice or a whole pie the next time you’re hankering for pizza.

City Square Pizza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City Square Pizza (@citysquarepizza)

Located at 1112 Davie Street, the fast-food pizzeria tells Dished it specializes in Sicilian and Detroit-style pizza. City Square says it takes a contemporary approach to make its ‘za. It offers a variety of flavours for dine-in and takeout.

Address: 1112 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000-sq-ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe. Ignite is a local maker that offers delicious handcrafted pizza. It also operates Gastown and Main Street locations.

Address: 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Pi Co. Pizza

Pi Co. Pizza

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Popular Neapolitan-style ‘za chain Pi Co. Pizza has officially opened in downtown Vancouver. This concept is now open and operating at 574 Granville Street, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT