Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the American fried chicken chain, has really exploded in BC in the past couple of years.

The first BC spot opened up in Port Coquitlam in 2018, and since then 10 other locations have opened, with more on the way.

There are even two locations on Vancouver Island now.

The fast-food chain is known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken but became especially popular after the launch of its iconic chicken sandwich. The menu item was available in American stores first before it became available in BC in 2020.

Let this map be your guide to all the Popeyes locations in BC, and know that wherever you are, there’s probably a Popeyes nearby.