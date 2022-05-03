FoodCheap EatsBest of

All the Popeyes locations in and around Metro Vancouver (MAP)

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 3 2022, 6:33 pm
All the Popeyes locations in and around Metro Vancouver (MAP)
@popeyesca/Instagram | Google Maps
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the American fried chicken chain, has really exploded in BC in the past couple of years.

The first BC spot opened up in Port Coquitlam in 2018, and since then 10 other locations have opened, with more on the way.

There are even two locations on Vancouver Island now.

The fast-food chain is known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken but became especially popular after the launch of its iconic chicken sandwich. The menu item was available in American stores first before it became available in BC in 2020.

Let this map be your guide to all the Popeyes locations in BC, and know that wherever you are, there’s probably a Popeyes nearby.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT