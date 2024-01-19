In a world where it feels like you need to take out a loan just to afford to eat out, one thing remains: free food is often the best food.

While complimentary bread is exciting, remember you’ll need to be dining in and purchase an entree from each of the restaurants listed to get this sweet deal. It’s not a complete freebie situation, folks.

So without further ado, here is a list of some of the best free bread you can get from our favourite chain restaurants in Canada.

Cheddar. Bay. Biscuits. Just thinking about these has our mouths watering. There are few things in this world better than a freshly made Red Lobster biscuit served with a little bit of butter. Red Lobster also recommends saving a couple of shrimp from your meal and making a Cheddar Bay Biscuit sandwich. You can get two of these biscuits with the purchase of an entree.

These breadsticks are legendary, and for good reason too. Olive Garden serves arguably some of the best breadsticks, and we can’t believe they’re just giving these away for free. You can even order marinara, alfredo, or five-cheese marinara for an additional cost to dip your breadsticks in. We’re obsessed. These breadsticks are included with the purchase of any adult entree.

The Keg serves up your ordinary warm bread and butter. There’s nothing out of this world here; it’s the bread and butter of the bread and butter industry.

What sets the Old Spaghetti Factory bread apart from The Keg is the butter. Specifically, that herb and garlic butter. Paired with that nice and warm bread, you’ve got the perfect start to a meal (or the end of your meal if you’re cultured and like to clean the sauce from your plate with the bread). Just like the others on this list, you must purchase an entree to enjoy this free bread.

Garlic bread is ranked high on our favourite types of bread list, and East Side Mario’s serves a garlic loaf like no other. It’s warm and, well… garlicky. What else did you expect? But once again, you must purchase an entree in order to claim this free bread.