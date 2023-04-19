A very intriguing breakfast sandwich was just introduced across Canada today: the Tim Hortons Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.

“It starts with a delicious buttery croissant that’s baked fresh in-restaurant daily and topped with our Everything Seasoning, which has an amazing mix of savoury flavours,” said Tallis Voakes, the director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“Then you’ve got your 100% Canadian fresh cracked egg, bacon or sausage, a slice of cheese, and all together, the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich is an amazing hot breakfast that is a game-changer for your morning routine,” Voakes added.

It’s an interesting time for the menu at Tims right now, especially with the announcement that the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick donuts will be making a comeback for the first time in more than 10 years.

If a butter and flaky croissant isn’t your thing, you can also enjoy the Tims Everything Seasoning on the Everything Bagel BELT.

This Tim Hortons Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (and Everything Bagel BELT) is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.