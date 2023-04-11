Dairy Queen launches new churro-dipped cone and summer drinks
Apr 11 2023, 4:10 pm
If you’re a summer treats lover, we have good news for you! Dairy Queen is launching an entirely new menu of Sweet Summer Sips and a new dipped cone.
The famous chain announced the four new options on menus at restaurants across Canada.
The very exciting Churro Dipped Cone, which first launched at Dairy Queen Mexico, is a classic vanilla cone covered with cinnamon sugar.
The new menu also includes the following Sweet Summer Sips:
- Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush
- Caramel Mocha Chip Shake
- Frozen Hot Chocolate
DQ is just one of many fast-food chains that have been making some big announcements recently.
Check out these new treats this summer to beat the heat.