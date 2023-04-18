Krispy Kreme has just upped its donut game with a treat that makes it so you’ll never have to choose between a cookie and a donut again.

The fast-food chain known for its iconic glazed donuts has just rolled out some limited-time flavours inspired by nostalgic cookie brands.

Until May 7, folks will be able to grab a donut from the Cookie Blast collection at Krispy Kreme locations across the country.

Options include Oreo Cookie & Kreme Filled, Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts, and the Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme donut. There is also a fourth donut that combines Oreo and Chips Ahoy!, aptly called the Cookie Blast, featuring two Chips Ahoy! Cookies stuffed inside the donut, plus cookie crumbles on top.

This Cookie Blast donut collection won’t be around for long, though, as you only have a few weeks to try them out.

Krispy Kreme operates several locations throughout Ontario and Quebec, with one location in BC.