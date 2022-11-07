FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Tim Hortons offering free drinks to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces

Nov 7 2022, 8:52 pm
Tim Hortons offering free drinks to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces
In recognition of Remembrance Day, Tim Hortons will be offering free hot beverages to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on November 11.

Tims restaurant owners across Canada will be giving any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members either in uniform or showing appropriate identification a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

“Each year, Tim Hortons and our 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude.”

This free hot beverage deal will be available at all locations on Friday, November 11.

 

